Katy Perry Gives Hilarious Twist To Her 2020 VMAs Red Carpet Look Designed By Her; See Pic

VMAs 2020 is being hosted today, that is August 31, 2020. Katy Perry took to her Instagram account to share her VMAs Red Carpet look. However, instead of the usual glamourous looks of the pop star, she chose a very different look this year. Here's what this is about.

Katy Perry's hilarious take on VMAs red carpet look for 2020

On Katy Perry's Instagram story, the pop star posted her VMAs red carpet look for this year. She was dressed in her underwear with her hair swept on one side. To give a twist to the usual red carpet looks, Katy also tagged her hair and makeup artist as 'exhaustion' while tagging the underwear brands as her in outfit credits. The picture looked like it was clicked in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, VMAs this year was hosted in front of a very limited audience at different locations throughout New York. The VMA ceremony paid tribute to the frontline workers of the city. There was also a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman who passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

On the other hand, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga while receiving their award, dedicated the acceptance speeches to the two African Americans who were killed by the police earlier this year.

In other news, Katy Perry welcomed her baby girl last week along with fiancee Orlando Bloom. The little one is named Daisy Dove and her birth was announced by UNICEF, Perry and Bloom being Goodwill Ambassadors. According to the post, they also made charitable donations in her name. The money will be used to help new mothers and their babies.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dating since 2016 and were slated to get married last year in December. However, it seems Perry wanted a summer wedding and chose to tie the knot in 2020. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, their wedding seems postponed for now. In early August, Katy Perry had referred to her pregnancy as an "emotional rollercoaster" and also opened up about feeling depressed during it.

