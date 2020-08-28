Katy Perry 'won The Battle' With Fiance Orlando Over The Name Of Their Newborn?

On August 26, American singer-songwriter Katty Perry welcomed her first child with actor Orlando Bloom. In a brief post, the duo unveiled the name of their newborn, which is Daisy. Now, a recent report, published by US Weekly has stated that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom initially did not agree on their daughter Daisy’s name. The report also asserted that Perry won the battle over the baby’s name.

Interestingly, while quoting a source, US Weekly's report mentioned that Kety suggested the name Daisy, while Orlando liked Fiona. It further added that Orlando thought that Fiona “sounded good" alongside his and Miranda Kerr’s 9-year-old son Flynn’s name. But, on the other side, Katy liked the name Daisy because daisies are her favourite flowers. The report elaborated that the singer likes daisies because they are simple, pure and sunny.

While giving a sneak peek into the alternative choice of Katy, the report added that she was also fond of the name Grace Ann. The report added that she came up with Ann after her grandmother, whose name was Ann Pearl. Concluding the row, Orlando was "OK" with honouring Katy’s late grandma, he liked her middle name, Pearl, added the report.

The Grammy nominee announced her pregnancy back in March after flaunting her baby-bump in the music-video Never Worn White. To announce the arrival of her first child, Katy shared a black-and-white family photo, in which she and her fiancé held their infant’s hand while the former's thumbnail was seen painted with a daisy.

It was quite evident that the I Kissed A Girl singer was excited about the name of her newborn as she often talked about it in various interviews during her pregnancy. In one such interview with ET Canada, when the pop star was asked whether she is going to name her daughter after her recently-released singles, Daisies or Harleys from the upcoming album titled Smile. While answering the question, she had revealed that she never thought of the name Harley, ever to include in her existing list of names.

