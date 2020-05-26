Katy Perry Reveals A 'next Dimension' Of Her Song 'Daisies', Releases A Lyrics Video

American singer Katy Perry recently released her new single titled Daisies. It has been reported that the song is a part of her new untitled album which is due to release on August 15, 2020. Katy Perry took to her Instagram and revealed that she has released a ‘next dimension’ of animated video of the song. The lyrics video of Daisies includes the singer as an animated figure.

Katy Perry's Instagram

While posting about the release of the lyric video, Katy Perry a few hours ago teased her fans while hinting at a lyrics video. Katy Perry wrote, ‘A picture is worth a thousand words... or maybe a few lyrics. Stay tuned tomorrow for it all to make even more sense.’ [sic] She even shared a small video of the lyric video on her Instagram account. Fans of the singer stated that they absolutely loved the lyrics video.

After dropping the lyrics video, Katy Perry shared another snippet from the lyrics video. This time she mentioned that she was in a live-action version of the song. She added that the video is the ‘next dimension of Daisies’ on her social media. She wrote, ‘Last week I was in a live-action version of this animation created by @valleeduhamel, and I’m happy to reveal the next dimension of #Daisies with this lyric video.’ [sic]

Daisies' lyrics video

After watching the lyrics video, fans of the singer have commented saying that the loved the concept. Many of her fans claimed that the video is very artistic and stated that they are in awe of the concept. Her fans have showered the post with likes and posted many positive comments. Her music video on YouTube, too, is filled with positive comments. Her fans have loved the strong lyrics of the song as well as the powerful energy of the video.

The song Daisies talks about a person whose dreams have been broken constantly. The untitled album is her fifth album studio album and is hence referred by her fans as KP5. Her latest album Never Wore White made its debut in March this year.

