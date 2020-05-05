Katy Perry & Lil Nas X To Host A Virtual Show To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief

As many countries around the globe are struggling to overcome the current pandemic situation, various brands have come forward to give financial support. Recently, fast fashion e-retailer Shein has also decided to extend a hand of help. The clothing brand is all set to conduct a four-hour digital event with Katy Perry and Lil Nas X to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. The co-founder of Shein gave the details and had an elaborated discussion about the event with a leading magazine.

Details of Katy Perry & Lil Nas X's virtual show

Reportedly, Katy Perry and Lil Nas X will co-headline the virtual showcase, which will have music with beauty and fashion. The virtual show is slated to begin at 1 p.m. PT on May 9, 2020. Anyone who is willing to attend can log in to the Shein phone app and watch the virtual show.

Interestingly, along with Perry and Lil Nas X, American singers Rita Ora and Doja Cat have also been tapped to perform. This showcase will be more than a virtual concert, however, Shein also scheduled special appearances of influencers and TikTok stars. The report further added that stars like Hailey Bieber and Yara Shahidi will also join in and will be giving beauty tutorials and styling lessons to the viewers.

The report also quoted Molly Miao, co-founder of Shein saying that as a global brand, the organisation knows that this crisis has affected various communities, consumers and families. Adding further she said that apart from donating masks to the frontlines working internationally, Shein wanted to also make sure the audience understands the importance of supporting the cause. And that is why they came up with the idea to host 'Shein Together'.

Reportedly, the money raised by Shein will support the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund powered by The United Nations Foundation. The report suggested that the e-retailer has committed $100,000 and have created a collection of $10 #SHEINTogether shirts that will further help raise money for the fund. There will also be a donation link through the app.

