Katy Perry Says Marriage With Russel Brand Was The 'first Breaking Of Her Idealistic Mind'

Katy Perry recently released her latest album titled 'Smile' and it has been creating a huge buzz among her fans. She also appeared for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia. It was in the interview that Katy revealed about her previous failed marriage with Russell Brand. She explained how things were when she got married to him and how things ended soon after that.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand married each other in 2010 and called it quits shortly in 14 months of their marriage. Katy recalled all of these events and spoke about them extensively in the interview.

Katy Perry opens up about her marriage with Russell Brand

She recalled the time and mentioned that she was doing incredibly well at the time and was enjoying her success. She added that she was simply enjoying her life at that time. Katy mentioned that it was during this time that she met someone who she found very interesting and stimulating. She then remarked that it felt like a “tornado” when everything was happening so quickly around her. She then said that it was the marriage that worked as the first breaking of her idealistic mind.

Katy Perry later went on to reveal that in just 14 months the duo ended their marriage over text. It was Brand who ended their marriage over a phone text. The painful moment was captured in the 2012 documentary titled Katy Perry: Part of Me.

Thus, she spoke about the failed marriage and how things have changed since then for her as an artist and as an individual as well. She is now the mother of one beautiful daughter named Daisy Dove. She is also expected to soon get married to her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The couple welcomed their newborn through a post on Instagram that was shared by the couple on their social media handles. Katy has now been focused on raising her baby girl and she often uploads quirky posts on Instagram depicting her daily struggles and triumphs as a mother.

Fans of the couple have praised them for the amazing relationship they share. On the work front, Katy has dropped her new album Smile and fans have been praising it on social media. Several songs from the album have become fan favourites.

