Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Katy Perry's Glamorous Shoe Collection Proves She Has Shoes For Every Occasion

Music

Katy Perry’s shoe collection, it is proven that she has a thing for shoes. Here are a few shoe design from the Katy Perry collection to add in your wardrobe.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katy Perry

Famous American pop star Katy Perry has a solid fashion game. She is very active on social media and makes sure that she shares her fashion statements with fans. Katy Perry’s Instagram is very colourful and will inspire you to give a creative twist to your wardrobe. The diva never fails to makes headlines be it her red carpet looks or statement looks.

Katy Perry has time and again given fashion inspiration to many. Looking at Katy Perry’s new shoe collection, it is proven that she has a thing for shoes. Even though she has slayed many outfits that featured various shoe style. Here is a compilation of Katy Perry’s shoe collection that you will want to have in your closet.

Boots

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Also read | Katy Perry's Dating History Right From Travie McCoy To THIS Actor Today

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

These Katy Perry's shoe collection in boots can be worn on short dresses. Some can even opt for these boots and pair them on causals or cowboy looks. 

Heels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katy Perry Collections (@katyperrycollections) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Also read | Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Katy Perry's shoe collection can be worn with party outfits as well as casual wear. These shoes can also be styled with jumpsuits. These shoes are sure to compliment your look. 

Also read | Katy Perry: A Few Instances When The Singer Impressed Fans With Her Food Outfits

Also read | Katy Perry Gears Up For Christmas In A Revealing Red Santa Dress

Image Courtesy: Katy Perry Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
ARVIND KRISHNA ELECTED NEW IBM CEO
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA