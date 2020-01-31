Katy Perry's Glamorous Shoe Collection Proves She Has Shoes For Every Occasion

Famous American pop star Katy Perry has a solid fashion game. She is very active on social media and makes sure that she shares her fashion statements with fans. Katy Perry’s Instagram is very colourful and will inspire you to give a creative twist to your wardrobe. The diva never fails to makes headlines be it her red carpet looks or statement looks.

Katy Perry has time and again given fashion inspiration to many. Looking at Katy Perry’s new shoe collection, it is proven that she has a thing for shoes. Even though she has slayed many outfits that featured various shoe style. Here is a compilation of Katy Perry’s shoe collection that you will want to have in your closet.

Boots

These Katy Perry's shoe collection in boots can be worn on short dresses. Some can even opt for these boots and pair them on causals or cowboy looks.

Heels

Katy Perry's shoe collection can be worn with party outfits as well as casual wear. These shoes can also be styled with jumpsuits. These shoes are sure to compliment your look.

Image Courtesy: Katy Perry Instagram

