Kavita Krishnamurti Was Not The First Choice For 'Hawa Hawai'? Read Details

Even after three decades since the release of Mr. India, its popular Hawa Hawai song still remains one of the most evergreen Bollywood songs. Veteran actor Sridevi had received huge applause for her dance in this song, and the movie in itself became one of the most successful Hindi films till date. While there is a lot of interesting trivia surrounding this hit song, one such trivia which seldom gets discussed, is the fact that the original singer who was selected to sing the song was Asha Bhosle and not Kavita Krishnamurti. Here is what you need to know.

Kavita Krishnamurti not the first choice for Hawa Hawai song?

Kavita Krishnamurti’s singing career started making a steep climb after her voice in the famous song was enjoyed by millions of people. She was soon recognised as one of the top singers in the film industry at that point and was also given more singing offers. However, many people may not be aware that she was originally only selected to sing the dubbed version of the song, according to Deccan Herald. The song was originally supposed to be sung by none other than the legendary singer, Asha Bhosle.

The music composers of the song, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, decided before deciding to finally record the song, to select Kavita for the same. The song was eventually recorded and then performed by Sridevi, and went on to become a classic hit. The song is till date considered to be an evergreen classic and the movie Mr. India, in turn, is known to be one of the biggest blockbuster films of both Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. The film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and was produced by Boney Kapoor, who eventually married Sridevi.

Mr. India additionally had a number of versatile actors who gave their important contribution to making the film the success that it eventually became. The cast of the film includes the likes of Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Sharat Saxena and many more. The film has a number of memorable comedy and action scenes and is considered as one of the earliest and most successful sci-fi films in Indian cinema.

