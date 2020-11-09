Kelly Clarkson Claps Back At Father-in-law's Company Lawsuit; Asks To Void All Agreements

Amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson fought back after her management company, Starstruck Management Group, which is owned by her estranged husband's father, Narvel Blackstock, filed a lawsuit against her in September. The lawsuit claimed that Kelly Clarkson owes more than $1.4 million in unpaid commissions this year. People reported that in a labour petition filed on October 20, Kelly wrote that Starstruck Management Group violated the California Labor Code for "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements". She also added that "based on these wrongful acts", all agreements should be "declared void and unenforceable,"

Kelly's legal feud with her management company

On the other hand, commenting on Kelly Clarkson's petition, Starstruck's attorney Bryan Freedman told People in a statement that it "conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times". He added that while the management group provided talent management services on Kelly's behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. He also added that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.

Kelly Clarkson's divorce

Since filing for divorce, Clarkson has been open about dealing with the split. In September, she admitted that she "didn't see" the divorce "coming" and that she and Brandon are doing everything she can to protect their kids throughout the process. Speaking to a virtual audience from the studio at The Kelly Clarkson Show, she asserted, "As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts".

In June this year, the Because of You singer filed for divorce from Brandon, who also has kids Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, from a previous marriage, on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. According to documents obtained by People, Kelly cited that there are irreconcilable differences between the duo. Clarkson and Blackstock, who wed in October 2013, share two kids: daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

