What Happened To Kelly Clarkson's Eye? Why Is The Singer Wearing An Eye-patch? Know Here

Host Kelly Clarkson had once interviewed one of her guests on the Kelly Clarkson Show with a black eye patch on her right eye. She jokingly told her guest that a pirate was going to interview him today, adding that she hurt herself and had to wear the eye patch. Kelly Clarkson has been wearing her eye patch for quite some time now. She shot a few episodes of her talk show as well as a few episodes of The Voice wearing the patch. This is making fans wonder, exactly what happened Kelly Clarkson's eye?

What happened to Kelly’s eye?

During an interview with Good House Keeping, The Voice coach elaborated on her eye injury. Kelly Clarkson is apparently allergic to dust and while filming the newest season of The Voice, something got into her eye and caused mayhem. She added that it was maybe a cut or something that hit her eye, hurting her badly.

Also Read: Watch Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa's Upcoming Song 'Nach Meri Rani's' Dance Rehearsal

Her eye got infected and was swollen. When it first happened, her eye was so puffy, it nearly scared her. She added that since she had to shoot for an entire day for The Voice, she had no other option but to wear the patch. Kelly Clarkson jokingly added that she looked like an assassin that day because her ‘entire black outfit’ was already chosen, on which she had to wear the black eye patch.

Also Read: Shawn Mendes Documentary Titled 'In Wonder' To Hit Netflix On November 23

When asked how long Kelly Clarkson will be wearing her eyepatch, she said it will be on for some time since the infection has not gone away yet. So far, Kelly Clarkson has filmed six episodes of The Voice with her eye patch on. The new season of the singing competition show, The Voice, will be starting from October 19. Kelly Clarkson has been associated with the singing show since 2017. She is a popular TV personality and has been a part of several such reality shows.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock, Wants Prenup Enforced

Also Read: Mohanlal Extends 'hearty Congratulations' To Suraj & Other Kerala State Film Award Winners

(Image Source: Kelly Clarkson Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.