Khesari Lal Yadav Releases New Song 'Haali Se Laali Dekhail'; Fans Call Him 'Diamond Star'

Bhojpuri actor, singer and model Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new Chhath Pooja song for 2020, titled Haali se Laali Dekhai. Khesari Lal Yadav's new song was released through Wave Music’s Official YouTube channel. The video for Khesari Lal Yadav's Chhath song is laced with the images of Chhat Pooja celebrations. One can see people coming together in huge numbers and praying for the wellbeing of their loved ones for hours at end.

Also Read: Khesari Lal Yadav's New Song Hits 1 Million Views In Couple Of Hours: Watch Video

Devotees can be seen offering fruits and vegetables, which is also a customary Chhat Pooja ritual. These are some of the common practices that are observed by those who indulge in these festivities and can also be seen in the video of Khesari Lal Yadav's new Chhath Pooja song for 2020.

Official Video Of The New Chhath Puja Song 2020:

Also Read: Tejashree Pradhan's Best Marathi TV Shows That Made Her Audience's Favorite

Since the release, fans of the actor have been showering praises on Khesari Lal Yadav's chhath song of 2020 in the comments section of the video. One YouTube user described the actor as “Superbhai” while other users called him a “Trending Star” and “Diamond Star” and some of his followers called him the ultimate “Dabangg Star”.

Also Read: Will Kichcha Sudeepa Be Cast In Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?

About Khesari Lal Yadav:

Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular actor, singer, and model who is known for his work in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Khesari Lal Yadav entered the realm of films and TV in the year 2012. Yadav gained an unparalleled level of stardom after his breakthrough role in 2012’s Saajan Chale Sasural.

In a span of nine years, Khesari Lal Yadav has worked in more than 40 films and has numerous music videos to his credit. Some of his songs, just like Haali Se Laali Dikhai, are festival themed. Some of his most popular songs include a number that is simply titled “2”, “Red Lipstick”, “Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi” and “Lover Se Shadi”. The new Chhath puja song 2020 is the latest addition to the long list.

Also Read: Gamanam Trailer Assures Netizens 3 'intriguing Stories' Tied Together By Hyderabad Floods

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.