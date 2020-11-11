Gamanam Trailer Assures Netizens 3 'intriguing Stories' Tied Together By Hyderabad Floods

The Telugu trailer of Shriya Saran starrer titled Gamanam was unveiled by actor Pawan Kalyan today, i.e. November 11, 2020. Alongside Telugu, the upcoming multilingual film will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam as well as Hindi. The film is inspired by real-life events and will be simultaneously showcasing three 'intriguing stories' with the backdrop of Hyderabad floods and its devastating impact on the lives of the characters associated with those three stories.

Gamanam to be a heartwrenching story set against the backdrop of Hyderabad floods

The trailer release of the upcoming multilingual film titled Gamanam gained a lot of limelight after Pawan Kalyan's latest pictures with the makers of the film from the trailer launch made rounds on social media. Ever since Gamanam trailer has been released across social media platforms, it has been garnering a lot of praise from the masses. The Sujana Rao directorial will take the audience through three different stories simultaneously, based in the city of Hyderabad.

The first story starring Shriya Saran will showcase the plight of a hearing-impaired woman who gets abandoned by her husband, who works overseas, because of her medical condition. In addition to being abandoned, the story will also show how she takes care of their toddler by making ends meet. On the other hand, the second story is going to be a love story of Ali and Zara. While he is in pursuit of his dreams to represent India as a cricketer, his ladylove wants them to settle down by getting married. This story will reveal whether Ali's love gets in the way of pursuing his ambition.

Furthermore, the third and the final story will follow the life of a young chap, born and brought up in a slum. The trailer features some tear-jerking shots shedding light on the abject poverty he lives in while his only dream is to celebrate his birthday with a blast. However, these three stories are tied together with the backdrop of a natural calamity which leaves the entire city shaken.

Alongside Shriya, the Gamanam cast boasts of Nithya Menen, Priyanka Jawalkar and Shiva Kandukuri in the lead roles. As of yet, Gamanam's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Watch Gamanam trailer on YouTube below:

