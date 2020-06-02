Khesari Lal Yadav's New Song Hits 1 Million Views In Couple Of Hours: Watch Video

Khesari Lal Yadav recently uploaded a video of his new song on YouTube. The song is called Kud Jayiha Kora Me and is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself. The song is written by Akhilesh Kashyap and composed by Shyam Sundar and shows Khesari Lal Yadav on a call with a girl. Uploaded by Aadishakti Films on YouTube, the song reached almost 1 million views in a few hours of its release, as reported.

Fans love the colourful video

In his new YouTube video, Khesari Lal Yadav is seen having a musical conversation with a girl on the phone. The song called Khud Jayiha Kora Me and is the actor's new edition in the latest Bhojpuri songs - sung and performed by himself. The YouTube video has gained a lot of popularity and many fans commented that they quite enjoyed the song and the music in the comments. Other fans commented that they always like Khesari Lal Yadav's songs and enjoyed the video.

Actor pays tribute to Wajid Khan

Khesari Lal Yadav's is quite popular and active on social media. His last post on Instagram was a tribute to Wajid Khan, who had a shocking demise recently due to a heart attack and other complications. The actor wrote that the music composer would be much missed by everyone in the film industry.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a very well known celebrity of the Bhojpuri Film Industry and is also famous for uploading music videos on YouTube. His first successful film was Saajan Chale Sasural, from where people started recognizing him. After that, the actor went on to do many films and won several awards like Best Popular Actor at the Bhojpuri Film Awards in 2016 and Best Actor award in 2018.

Khesari Lal Yadav was last seen on Big Boss 13 and gained much popularity due to the reality show. Initially, it was reported that that actor wasn't much seen on camera but soon adjusted to the show. After a while, the actor was evicted from the house by a general vote of the contestant inside and not due to the audience vote out. Many fans had responded by tweeting that his eviction was unfair and that he was a very good contestant.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Khesari Yadav's Instagram

