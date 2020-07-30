'Khulata Kali Khulena' Actor Mayuri Deshmukh's Husband Aashutosh Bhakre Dies By Suicide

In a tragic incident, Marathi film actor Aashutosh Bhakre allegedly died by suicide on July 29. The 32-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Nanded, in the Marathwada region. Reportedly, he was found hanging by his parents at his flat in the Ganesh Nagar area of the town.

Aashutosh Bhakre was suffering from depression

Aashutosh Bhakre was reportedly suffering from depression for a few days. However, what lead him to take the drastic step still remains unknown. An official told news agency PTI, that Aashutosh Bhakre had previously shared a video on social media analysing why a person takes their own life.

According to PTI, the incident came to light when Bhakre was found hanging by his parents, the official said. The official further said that an accidental death case has been registered at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Nanded, around 575 km from Mumbai, and further probe was on.

PI Anant Narute from Shivaji Nagar police station, Nanded confirmed that they had come to know about the news at around 1:30 pm on June 29. Aashutosh Bhakre’s father had said he does not blame anyone for his son's death. Narute added that the police did not reach out to any other family members as they were all dealing with the loss of the actor.

Aashutosh Bhakre was married to popular Marathi Television actor Mayuri Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot four years ago in 2016. Aashutosh Bhakre rose to fame from the 2013 film Bhakar. He has also acted in Ichar Tharla Pakka, in which he was lauded for his stellar acting skills. Mayuri Deshmukh rose to fame after her role in the television show Khulta Kali Khulena. She also acted in a film titled 31 divas opposite Marathi television actor Shashank Ketkar.

After the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Mayuri Deshmukh had put up a post saying that people should stop judging the Chhichhore actor for taking his own life. She even questioned how much do human beings know about depression. She wrote, “How much we as human civilization know in depth about depression????? Has there been a fool proof cure in the medical science for people suffering from mental illness???” [sic] Offering condolences for his family, she said that social media should be used carefully.

(With Inputs from PTI)

