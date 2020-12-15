Abhidnya Bhave Thanks Shreya Bugde's Gesture Of Inviting Her Home For Traditional 'Kelvan'

Marathi actor Abhidnya Bhave shared some cute pictures with actor Shreya Bugde, who had invited the newly engaged couple over lunch. Abhidnya Bhave got engaged to Mehul Pai, a businessman on October 25, this year. Shreya Bugde invited Abhidyna and her husband-to-be Mehul Pai over 'Kelvan'. Abhidnya shared pictures with Shreya on Instagram and thanked her for her sweet gesture. Check out some of their pictures below:

Shreya Bugde invited Abhidnya and her fiance for 'Kelvan'

Kelvan is an important Marathi tradition followed by married couples or couples to be married. It is a ritual in which the couple’s family members and close relatives invite them over a meal and gifts are given to them as a token of love. Abhidnya and Shreya have worked together in several instances. They were seen together in the popular comedy show 'Chala Hawa yeu Dya'. Abhidnya Bhave considers Shreya Bugde as her sister and they share a great bond.

Abhidnya Bhave, the bride to be, was dressed in a cute blue and peach outfit. She wore a simple Anarkali kurta and used a golden belt around her waist to tie her kurta and the dupatta together. Abhidnya Bhave’s fiancé, Mehul Pai has dressed in a simple bottle green kurta. Shreya Bugde, on the other hand, looked cute in her pink and golden ensemble.

Abhidnya Bhave began her career in the entertainment industry with a Hindi TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. She gained immense popularity for her negative role as Monika in the show Khulata Kali Khulena. She was last seen in the show Tula Pahate Re, as Myra. She has also been a part of several reality TV shows and currently appears on the show Rang Majha Vegla. Abhidnya plays the character of Tanuja in this show. Apart from acting, she also co-owns a fashion brand with Tejaswini Pandit named Tejadnya.

