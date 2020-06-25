Kim Go Eun's Paris Photos Remind Lee Min Ho Of His Iconic Trip To The City Of Love

Just until a few weeks ago, actor Kim Go Eun was busy with her show The King: Eternal Monarch opposite actor Lee Min Ho. Go Eun played the role of a detective who falls in love with an emperor from the parallel universe on the show. Now that the show has come to an end, the actor took some time out and went a trip down the memory lane and revisit days from the filming of The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her visit to Paris.

In the photos shared by Ge Eun on her Instagram, she can be seen huddled up with her friends as they pose in front of the Eiffel Tower. Eun's gang visited Eiffel Tower when it was lit up beautifully, so possibly during the holiday season. In the caption, Kim Go Eun wrote 'When Was it', but fans were also quick to point out that the photos shared by Kim now look similar from the time when Lee Min Ho has visited the Eiffel Tower too. Check out their posts below -

Kim Go Eun and Lee Min Ho's Paris photos

On the other hand, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun have been rumoured to have been dating ever since they have been cast together in the series The King: Eternal Monarch. The show has recently wrapped up and the cast had given interviews to a news portal talking about their experience to be on the show. Lee Min Ho has stated that above everything, he is grateful for the people he has met again and for the people he has met for the first time. He also thanked his fans who waited a long time and also the new viewers who just started watching the show.

Whereas Kim Go Eun's had shared that eight months of the filming of the show has just flown by for her. The actor had shared that she had the best time of her life while filming for the series and often remembers the times when she laughed and fooled around while shooting the show. In conclusion, the actor thanked her fans for showing constant support.

