K Pop Star Yohan From TST Passes Away At 28, His Last Instagram Post Is Heart-rending

One of the celebrated members of the K-Pop boyband TST (Top Secret) Yohan has passed away at the age of 28 on June 16. The reason behind the K Pop star's unforeseen demise hasn't been made public yet. One of the entertainment portals specializing in K Pop made the news public on their website revealing that the wake is being held at Severance Hospital at Sinchon. As per reports, Yohan will be moved to his resting place on June 18, 2020, at a cemetery in Yongin.

Also read: BTS member V's pyjama maker shows special gesture towards ARMY and the singer

Yohan's last Instagram post

TST's label owner, KJ Music Entertainment has issued a public statement confirming the news of his death. The official statement also requested the late K Pop star's fans to not speculate the reason behind his death. Kj Music Entertainment revealed that Yohan's family s currently in deep mourning and his family has requested fans and media portals to refrain from speculating the reason behind Yohan's passing. One of the most heartbreaking aspects for Yohan's passing for his fans was the K Pop star's last Instagram post. Check it out below:

Also read: Galaxy S20 BTS edition launched; learn about its specifications and more

Two weeks ago, Yohan posted a series of photos on his Instagram with a caption which has now made a lot of his fans sad. The caption was originally in Korean, but on translation reads 'I want to travel âœˆ'. The K Pop star had wished to have travelled during his final days which has now left many of his fans heartbroken. A number of Instagram users sent condolence messages for Yohan under his Instagram post.

Also read: US Open posts Djokovic's 2010 final loss video after World No.1's doubts on participation

Yohan first debuted in K Pop with the group NOM back in 2015. NOM was later disbanded and he made a splashing comeback to in 2017 with TST (Top Secret). Th4e band featured other members such as Ain, Yonghyeon and Junghoon. Yohan had celebrated his 28th birthday recently back in April 2020. The news of Yohan'spassing has come as a shocker to various K Pop industry members and TST fans. Whether the reason behind his death will be made public or no is still a question fans reportedly wish to get answered.

Also read: BTS' 7th anniversary: Twitter to launch nine customized emoticons

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.