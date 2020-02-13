Kishore Kumar's Best Bengali Songs That Everyone Should Listen To

Kishore Kumar was a versatile personality contributing to the music of several languages and states in India. Born in Khandwa, this prolific individual was a singer, lyricist, actor, music director, writer, director, producer and screenwriter. Not just in Hindi, but Kishore Kumar also lent his voice to a number of Bengali songs. Here is a list of his famous Bengali songs:

Eto Kachhe Dujane

This song is from the Bengali movie Aradhana which was first made in Hindi in 1969 and went on to became a massive hit. The movie stars Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. It was directed and produced by Shakti Samanta in both languages. The original Hindi song is Roop Tera Mastana which was sung by Kishore Kumar in Hindi and Bengali. The song became rage in both languages after its release.

Mor Swapner Saathi

This song is also from the movie Aradhana and was sung by Kishore Kumar. It featured Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. While Sharmila was travelling in a toy train, Rajesh Khanna travelled in a jeep on the roadside and tried to woo her. The original Hindi song is Mere Sapno Ki Raani which was also sung by Kishore Kumar.

Aaj Hridaye Bhalobese

Aaj Hridoye Bhalobese is the Bengali version of the Hindi song Kora Kagaz Tha from the movie Aradhana. The song is a duet sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. It featured Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna romancing each other in a meadow.

Asha Chilo Bhalobasha Chilo

Kishore Kumar lent his voice to this sad song about lost love. It belongs to the soundtrack of the movie Ananda Ashram. The movie starred hit Bengali actor Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore along with Rakesh Roshan and Mousumi Chatterjee in supporting roles. The lyrics for this song were penned down by Gauri Prasanna Mazumdar while the music director was Shyamal Mitra.

