Surbhi Chandna Flaunts Her 'Naagin' Look, Says 'Not The One For Neon Colours'

On Monday night, Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram and shared an array of photos in a ravishing blue and green saree. Surbhi flaunted her Naagin 5 look and wrote, "I’m not the one for Neon Colors said Nobody ever." She wore bold eye-makeup and opted for nude lip-shade.

As soon as Surbhi Chandna's photos were up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Stunning combination", whereas another fan penned, "One of my most favourite looks. Waiting for you to post sweetheart." Fans loved Surbhi's look as they dropped several compliments for her. Many simply flooded the comment section with love and hearts.

Surbhi flaunts her Naagin look

Also Read | Khesari Lal Yadav's Latest Song 'Meethi Jalebi' Goes Viral, Crosses 2 Million Views

Recently, a video of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal went viral on social media. The trio could be seen having a gala time while shooting for the show. In the video, they were seen discussing the right pronunciation of 'chana jor garam', a chaat item. While Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit had their own distinctive ways to pronounce the chaat's name, a person from their team interrupted them and corrected them. Not only this, but when Surbhi asked her two co-stars to thank her, Mohit took a fun dig at her and said, "Really Surbhi, Really?" The three stars laughed out loud and fans dropped many comments on their fun banter.

Also Read |Shashank Vyas' Instagram Pictures Reveal His Love For Travelling; Check Them Out

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram gives a peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. The actor, time and again, keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts. The actor won two awards recently and was elated to receive them. While she won the Gold Glam & Style Award 2020 in the Category-The Hot- Stepper (Female), she also received the Best Actress for Naagin 5 at the DadaSaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020. Sharing glimpses of the same, the Ishqbaaz star expressed that her win was for the entire cast, crew, writers, creatives as well as her stylists. More so, she thanked her fans and everybody who is attached with Naagin 5 in the most difficult times.

Also Read | Chunky Panday Gets A Makeover, Thanks Aalim Hakim For Working On His 'hairport'

Also Read | Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz Wrap Up 'Unfair And Lovely' Schedule, Share Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.