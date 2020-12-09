'Paurashpur' Cast: Know Who Stars In This Zee 5's Original Period Drama Web Series

Zee 5 has managed to keep its users entertained throughout the lockdown period because of its varied content. It is all set to release another web series on December 29 which is titled as Paurashpur. This web series is directed by Sachindra Vats and Sachin Mohite. Paurashpur is a period drama web series and its plot revolves around the lives of kings and queens who are fighting for power. The plot also laces the struggle of the women to abolish patriarchy. If one wants to know the cast of Paurashpur, this article provides all the information.

Paurashpur cast and characters

Annu Kapoor as Maharaja BhadraPratap Singh

Annu Kapoor is going to play the character of Maharaja BhadraPratap Singh. He is a merciless and a cold-hearted king who believes that he has the last say in all the things. Maharaja BhadraPratap Singh is also a womaniser and a sexist person who views women only as objects. He is one of the most fierce of Paurashpur cast.

Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerawati

Shilpa Shinde is going to play the character of Queen Meerawati. She is the first wife of Maharaja Bhadra Pratap Singh. She is an extremely devoted lady but also knows how to manipulate men to her advantage. Her character is shown to be brave and beautiful. She is one of the most fierce of Paurashpur cast.

Milind Soman as Boris

Milind Soman will be playing the character of Boris in this period drama. Boris’s ideologies are far ahead of his time as he believes in the equality between genders. He is driven by a fearless force which will prove to be very helpful in the upcoming revolution. He is the most interesting of the cast of Paurashpur.

Poulomi Das as Kala

Poulomi Das will play the character of Kala. She is the chambermaid to Queen Meerawati and is the beholder of beauty like no other. Her passion and bravery will lead her to become the queen one day.

Shaheer Sheikh as Veer Singh

Shaheer Sheikh will essay the character of Veer Singh. Veer is known for his strength and unpredictability as a person. But he is haunted by the ghosts of his past. He is one of the most interesting of Paurashpur characters.

Sahil Salathia as Bhanu

Sahil Salathia will play the character of Bhanu. He is the pride of the king’s palace and is also the dancer guru. He is also known for his loyalty to the kingdom but circumstances put him in the position to prove whose side he is on. He is one of the most interesting of Paurashpur characters.

