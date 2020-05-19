Kumar Sanu Spending Entire Quarantine Without Family: Daughter Shannon Confirms From US

Kumar Sanu has been in total isolation in India amid Covid. He is in the country by himself as his daughter Shannon along with her mother and sister have been in isolation in the US. Just like her father, Shannon is also a singer. She has openly spoken about how she has been coping up with the current situation. She recently spoke to a major news publishing house and spoke about how her family has been doing through this time. She has spoken about how the family has been staying away from each other as they have been stuck in the US. Read more to know what exactly Shanon said about spending time away from her father Kumar Sanu.

Kumar Sanu staying alone during the ongoing lockdown

Shannon spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that the current situation is quite stressful. She says there has been a lot of protesting near her area and she guesses that they are all just trying to stay patient as it's been a very long time. She has also noticed that the people have been going back to their normal lives, shopping for groceries but with the protection of their mask and gloves. While talking about her plans to be back with her father, Shannon felt that the sad part is that they didn't get the chance to stay together as a family. Instead, her dad's back in India and she’s in LA along with her mom and sister. Shannon feels that it's extremely hard to live without family members as this is the time when one needs them all together. Shannon ends the conversation by saying that she hasn’t seen her father in the last 4 months and is just waiting for things to get normal so that he can come to visit them as soon as possible.

Other celebrity affected by the coronavirus lockdown

Kumar Sanu is not the only person who has been separated from family due to the lockdown that has been imposed. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has also spoken about spending his lockdown without his family. In an interview with leading news house, Sanjay spoke revealed that he now has the time to rest mentally and prepare for his next roles. Adding to the same, Sanjay Dutt opened up to a media portal and said that he keeps himself busy by getting prepped up for the complex characters he plays in his movies. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is staying alone in his Mumbai residence, as his family is stuck in Dubai due to coronavirus pandemic.

