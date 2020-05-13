Sai Pallavi’s 'Virataparvam' Character Based On Singer-activist Belli Lalitha?

According to media reports, Sai Pallavi's character from her upcoming Telugu action and drama flick, Virataparvam is loosely based on real-life singer-activist Belli Lalitha. Sai Pallavi will reportedly be essaying the role of a Naxalite in Virataparvam. Virataparvam is helmed by Venu Udugala and also stars Rana Dagubatti and Nandita Das alongside Sai Pallavi.

Sai Pallavi's character may be loosely inspired by Belli Lalitha who played an important role in restoring Telengana's statehood

For the unversed, Belli Lalitha was a flok singer turned activist who played an important role in restoring Telengana's statehood in the early 1990s. According to media reports, for her incessant fight for the statehood, Belli Lalitha was kidnapped and killed in the year 1999. The Sai Pallavi starrer Virataparvam revolves around the Naxalite movement and will reportedly shed light on the moral dilemma faced by the Naxalites during the movement.

The Sai Pallavi starrer Virataparvam will be starring Rana Daggubati as a cop while actor Priyamani will also be essaying the role of a Naxalite. Recently Sai Pallavi's co-star from the film, Priyamani also spoke in an interview with an esteemed publication about her role in Virataparvam. She said that she will indeed be playing a Naxalite in the movie. She also termed Virataparvam as a different kind of film altogether.

Priyamani spoke about her role in the show

Priyamani also said that the Sai Pallavi starrer film is based on a true story. The actor also spoke about her other work commitments saying that she will also be starring in the movie Naarappa which also be starring Venkatesh and is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Asuran. The Sai Pallavi starrer will also mark Nandita Das' return to the Telugu film industry after a decade.

Nandita Das also spoke to a publication on her comeback in the Telugu film industry with the film. She said that she is both nervous and thrilled to be able to shoot in the Telugu language after a long gap. She also said that she agreed to work in the Sai Pallavi starrer film due to the script, the filmmaker's vision and also her role. She also hinted that she is extremely nervous about speaking Telugu in the film and that the shooting will take place in Hyderabad.

