Kumar Sanu On Nepotism Debate: 'Only The Audience Can Make Or Break An Artist's Career'

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu recently joined the bandwagon of people who spoke about nepotism and expressed condolences on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He took to social media and uploaded a video on his personal Facebook page and joined the debate on nepotism that was sparked off by Sushant's death. After Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu has also taken a step forward to talk about the whole ordeal. Check out his post:

Many talented artists coming from Bihar, says Kumar Sanu

The singer started off by talking about the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that, from all that he had heard about him, Sushant sounded like a fantastic actor and a genuine person. He mentioned how the actor had given his audiences many wonderful movies in a short period of time and achieved so much. Kumar Sanu also talked about the talented artists who hailed from Bihar like Shatrughan Sinha, Shekhar Suman, and Udit Narayan.

The singer then went on to talk about how difficult it was for him to come to terms with Sushant's death. Kumar Sanu also mentioned that the actor was of the same age as his own son and wished that Sushant had not taken such a drastic step.

Referring to the nepotism debate, he first said that fame can only be given to an artist by their audience. Since Sushnat's death, Kumar Sanu said he has been hearing a lot of conversation about the whole topic. Nepotism exists everywhere yet it is in the hand of the audiences to finally make or break an artist, Kumar Sanu added. He mentioned how this wasn't in the hands of some big shot people or filmmakers.

He then had a piece of advice for people who wanted to make it big in the industry. While he asked them to come to Mumbai and start their journey, Kumar Sanu also said that they had to be patient and work hard, as he did. He ended the video saying, Sushant will live among us forever in our memories.

Promo Pic Credit: Kumar Sanu's Instagram

