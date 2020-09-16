Kumar Sanu's Son Sportingly Corrects Twitter User Who Calls Him Kumar Janu; See Tweet

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son recently cleared the air about the confusion around his name on social media. The clarification came in after a popular Twitter user by the name Akshar Pathak stated humorously that Kumar Sanu's son has been named Kumar Janu according to Google.

In reality, Kumar Sanu's son is actually known by the name Jaan Kumar Sanu. Jaan Kumar Sanu was highly appreciated on the internet for being a sport about the joke as he humbly corrected Akshar in the comments section.

Kumar Sanu's son is not Kumar Janu

A Twitter pleasantry, pointing out striking similarities between the names of famous personalities and their offsprings, recently went viral on social media. In the tweet, popular Twitter user Akshar Pathak had pointed out how Bappi Lahiri's son has been named Bappa Lahiri and Kumar Sanu's son has the name Kumar Janu. The tweet left quite a few internet users fascinated as it was humorous and unknown to many people.

back when I learnt that bappi lahiri has a son named bappa lahiri I thought nothing could possibly ever beat that but today I learnt that kumar sanu has a son named kumar janu — Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 15, 2020

The tweet was also put on Instagram, which eventually caught the attention of Kumar Sanu's son. In the comments section of the post, he mentioned that he is Kumar Sanu's son, and his name is Jaan Kumar Sanu and not Kumar Janu. He also jokingly requested Akshar to not make a meme out of him, as the information is false.

Akshar also replied to Jaan's comment and had trouble believing that Google was actually lying. He also thanked him for being a sport about it even though it had incorrect information. Akshar also sent out his love for veteran singer Kumar Sanu as he is a huge fan.

Jaan Kumar Sanu further replied to Akshar's comment on Google results and said that he has been trying to get it changed for quite some time now. The light-hearted conversation in the comments section cracked up quite a few people who expressed it in the replies that followed. Have a look at the comments exchanged between the two social media handles here.

Read Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Passes Away At 35 Due To Kidney Failure

Also read Kumar Sanu Spending Entire Quarantine Without Family: Daughter Shannon Confirms From US

In the comments section of the tweet, a number of people have complimented Jaan Kumar Sanu for being a sport. They also wished him luck for the career that lies ahead. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Hahahaha! What a sport! — Somya Lakhani (@somyalakhani) September 15, 2020

Following JKS for his sense of humour and sporting spirit. Will follow his music soon. Best wishes bro.

🤘🏼 — Vinayak (@vinayak214) September 15, 2020

This is the coolest thing I came across today!!!!!!!! — Subhash Rout (@subby78) September 15, 2020

Read Kumar Sanu On Nepotism Debate: 'Only The Audience Can Make Or Break An Artist's Career'

Also read Kumar Sanu Senses A 'different Revolution Emerging' In The Aftermath Of Sushant's Demise

Image Courtesy: Jaan Kumar Sanu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.