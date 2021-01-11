Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Shares Video Of Her Singing Her New Song 'Guilty'; Watch

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya posted a BTS video while getting ready for her newly released song Guilty. Shraddha appears in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya and plays the role of Preeta Arora in the film. She recently featured in Inder Chahal's music video, also featuring Karan Aujla. Check out Shraddha Arya's Instagram video in which she's happily singing her own song.

Shraddha Arya's BTS video from her song 'Guilty'

Shraddha Arya looked gorgeous dressed in a one-strip blue slip-on dress with a bust neckline. She was getting her makeup done as she sang the lyrics of her song but forgot some of the lines and ended up bursting into laughter. In the caption, Shraddha Arya wrote that she was "Guilty" of not knowing the lyrics of her own song properly. She added that she loved the song, asking her fans if they liked her new song too. She also tagged the entire team of Guilty while also promoting her song on social media.

Shraddha Arya's music video

The song Guilty released on January 10, 2021, on YouTube. One day after being released, the song has already garnered 6.1 M views on YouTube. Guilty is sung by Inder Chahal and also features singer Karan Aujla. Apart from Shraddha Arya as the female lead, the music video also features Nawab Faizii and Palak Yadav. The music was composed by Yeah Proof and the lyrics of the song are penned by Karan Aujla.

The song Guilty depicts the story of a man who finds out that his girlfriend has been cheating on him. On her birthday, he gifts her a few gifts that expose her truth. However, the girl who has been cheating on her boyfriend is also cheated on, by her significant other. Shraddha Arya played the lead role of the woman who cheats on her beau and gets cheated on, in return.

