'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update Jan 7, 2021: Mahira & Sherlyn To Use Akshay Against Preeta

In this episode of Kundali Bhagya, Kritika happily shows Preeta all the things she bought from the mall. Kritika tells Preeta and Srishti that she met Akshay in college when he was the shyest student. She said he never spoke to any girl and she was his only girlfriend. Kritika tells them that he won her heart in college and now they're getting married. She gets a little serious and shares that when Akshay was in Dubai she felt disconnected to him because he never picked up her calls or replied to his messages. Preeta leaves from there after talking to them for some time and Srishti senses that something is wrong.

Sherlyn comes back from shopping and gets scared to find Mahira sitting in her room. She shares with Mahira about finding Preeta and Akshay together. Mahira then tells Sherlyn that they can use Akshay to drag Preeta out of the house. They decide to manipulate Akshay against Preeta so that she breaks his wedding with Kritika. After their wedding is broken, Kritika's heart will be broken and she will distance herself from everyone.

They decide that this trick will help Karan throw Preeta out of his life because his family comes first for him. Meanwhile, Preeta is in her own element when she accidentally steps on a cricket ball and slips. Karan saves her and holds her in his arms while flirting with her. Kareena comes there and the two get awkward. Karan escapes from there leaving Preeta alone, to face Kareena's wrath. Kareena tells Preeta that they have a standard in society and she should be careful next time.

Preeta calls her mother and asks her if she can come home since she has something important to talk about. Preeta goes home and tells her mother and Srishti everything she saw. Srishti asks why Preeta did not tell her everything before since they were together all the time. Preeta tells Srishti they were together but not alone. Preeta tells her mother that Kritika is like a sister to her and as important as Srishti, adding she would not let anyone or anything harm her.

Srishti gets upset with Preeta and leaves the room. Preeta follows her asking what's wrong. Srishti gets emotional and says she does not like sharing her sister with anyone. Preeta tells Srishti that she loves her the most and nobody comes before her. She also says that she said Kritika is like a sister to her because she has genuine concerns for her and she feels Akshay is cheating on her and Kritika is too innocent to understand this.

On the other hand, Akshay meets Ruchika again and tells her that he bought all the things she had asked him to. Ruchika is seated in the backseat of Akshay's car when Kritika comes there. She thinks Akshay is planning to surprise her and sits in the front seat of his car, asking him to drop her home. Ruchika takes a shawl and hides in the car itself. Kritika asks why Akshay seems tensed, to which Akshay replies he has a lot of stress.

At the Arora house, Preeta brings Srishti out of the room and Sarla teases Srishti for behaving immaturely. Sarla tells Preeta to first find out if Akshay is cheating and then come to a conclusion. She explains her not to take a hasty decision and panic but act smartly and wisely. Preeta agrees with Sarla and leaves for Luthra house.

