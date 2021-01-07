'Kundali Bhagya' Fame Abhishek Kapur Shares An Adorable Pic With Lady Love Anjum Fakih

Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur took to Instagram on Thursday, January 07, 2021, to give fans a glimpse from his vacation in Goa. The actor recently shared a stunning picture with his lady love and actor Anjum Fakih which is too cute to miss. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Kapur went on to share some pictures of him and Anjum Fakih from their recent trip to Goa. In the first picture, Anjum Fakih can be seen striking a stunning pose and is all smiles for the camera. Abhishek, on the other hand, is all smiles as he adorably looks at Anjum. Abhishek can be seen donning a printed t-shirt and black shorts, while Anjum donned a bright yellow sheer dress. She completed her look with a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “I want someone who looks at me the way I look at her ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ˆâ¤ï¸ðŸ’• @nzoomfakih”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' January 8, 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Tells Rakhi About Akshay's Affair?

As soon as Abhishek Kapur shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the duo looks. The post went on to receive likes and many comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the duo for their sweet chemistry, while some went on gaga over their Goa pics. One of the users wrote, “all the time my favorite couple”. While the other one wrote, “such beautiful pictures”. Some users also commented with many hearts, fire and love-struck emoji. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Kundali Bhagya's Manit Jaura Stops Gymming For His Role In Show 'Prem Bandhan'

Apart from this picture, Abhishek has been sharing several pictures, videos, stories and more as he gives fans glimpses from his Goa trip. Earlier to this post, the actor shared a sweet selfie with Anjum where they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the pic, the actor went on to leave a sweet caption. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | 'Kundali Bhagya' January 5, 2021 Spoiler: Karan Teases Preeta & Flirts With Her

Also read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 5 2021: Akshay Starts Lying To Kritika Which Bothers Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.