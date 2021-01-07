Shraddha Arya Shares Some Stills From New Segment Of Her Popular Show 'Kundali Bhagya'

Shraddha Arya is well-known for her character Preeta on the show Kundali Bhagya. She portrays the role of an innocent loving and caring doctor who gets married to a popular cricketer named Karan Luthra. Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved characters on the show and is quite known for her on-screen outfits. Earlier, Shraddha Arya had started the trend of full-sleeve salwar kameez which was later switched by gorgeous net sarees. In a new segment on the show, viewers will get to see Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Arora in a different avatar. Check out her pictures below:

Shraddha Arya's new look from Kundali Bhagya's episodes

Shraddha Arya shared a few pictures in her gorgeous orange outfit which she will be seen wearing on upcoming Kundali Bhagya episodes. She wore a bright orange Punjabi suit with golden designs all over it. Shraddha Arya accessorised her look with golden ornaments like a huge Kada, a few bangles and gold traditional earrings. The golden mang tika on her forehead made her look even more gorgeous as she posed for pictures. Shraddha Arya tied her hair in a long braid like a typical Punjabi girl. She went for a glam makeup look to complete her outfit.

Shraddha Arya's fans went gaga over her new look from the upcoming show. Many of her fans left comments under her picture, praising the latter over how gorgeous she looked. One Instagram user left a comment under Shraddha's picture, complimenting the Mangtika she donned. Many others left comments like 'Beautiful' & 'Drop-dead gorgeous' under her picture.

Kundali Bhagya's plot

The show Kundali Bhagya also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead role opposite Shraddha Arya. Kundali Bhagya's plot revolves around the love story of Karan and Preeta, two characters played by the leading actors. On current Kundali Bhagya's episodes, Preeta and Karan are married but several challenges keep testing their love and devotion towards each other

