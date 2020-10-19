'Kya Karu' Song Cast Has Singer Millind Gaba With Ashnoor Kaur; Read Details

Kya Karu is a recently released romantic dance number. It is sung by Millind Gaba and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics are penned by Asli Gold and Millind from a composition by the latter’s MusicMG. The video song is directed by Shabby with Bhanu Pratap Singh as DOP.

Kya Karu song cast

Millind Gabba

The latest Kya Karu song has Millind Gaba in an all-new look. The artist is seen donning a red outfit for the majority of the track along with red glasses and black suspenders type belt with pockets. He shows his charming style and daring attitude in the song. Other attires that Millind wears is a black jacket with golden flower prints and a matching floral shirt and pant. He is also seen wearing a gold chain.

Ashnoor Kaur

Kya Karu song features Ashnoor Kaur as the leading lady. She is seen slaying with her looks and performance. The actor wears a black outfit which she has paired with big golden earnings. Ashnoor also dons a silk shirt with an animal print jumpsuit.

Kya Karu song was released on T-Series YouTube channel. The video shows Millind Gaba who gets attracted to a girl, played by Ashnoor Kaur. They meet at a food stall and Ashnoor asks Millind, who seems to be a gangster, to follow her. The two then go to another party location and dance together. Ashnoor gets Millind in an empty room and tricks him by handcuffing the gangster. As the police arrives, she tells them where the goon is and goes out. Kya Karu song video currently has more than 23 million views on YouTube, with 694K likes.

Millind Gaba is a popular singer and actor. He is known for singles likes Nazar Lag Jayegi, Kalesh and Yaar Mod Do. His tracks in movies include Welcome Back title track, Malamaal from Housefull 3, Jimmy Choo from FryDay and Nachi Nachi from Street Dancer 3D. He made his acting debut in the Punjabi film, Stupid 7. Millind has collaborated with artists like Guru Randhawa, Sukhbir, Mika Singh and others.

Ashnoor Kaur has garnered much fame with her performance as Naira Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her appearance on television includes Jhansi Ki Rani, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Patiala Babes and more. She made her big-screen debut with Sanju and was next seen in Manmarziyaan.

