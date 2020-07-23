Kylie Minogue Releases New Song 'Say Something', Calls It 'heartfelt'

Kylie Minogue is a famous Australian-British songwriter who has a number of albums to her name. She is also popularly hailed as 'Princess of Pop'. Earlier today, she released her latest single called Say Something which has taken the internet by storm. Here's what it is about.

Kylie Minogue releases her new single, Say Something

Back in May 2020, Kylie Minogue had revealed that her upcoming album will have "grown-up disco". The artwork for this particular album started doing rounds of the internet on July 21 and today, that is, July 23, announced that the single Say Something is out. However, the album called Disco will be released on November 6 but is available for pre-order.

Kylie Minogue shared the news on her social media. Adding a caption to her Instagram post, she said "#Lovers, SAY SOMETHING is OUT NOW!!!!! This is such an exciting day for me, sharing new music with YOU! Link in stories. 💋

✨ #SaySomething #TellMeHowYoureFeeling".

Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING??? My new album DISCO is released November 6th and will be available to pre-order from Thursday morning at 00:01 BST ✨ #KylieDisco pic.twitter.com/En7MBDg6HE — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 21, 2020

Talking to an entertainment portal about her album Disco, the singer said that it was "pretty much a party" going by the theme. However, it took her some time to figure out her interpretation of it. About Say Something, Kylie Minogue added that it is a very "gigantic" song yet "heartfelt" at the same time. The song, which was written last year, is about an internal quest for love and looking for the person who is out there somewhere with whom one relates to.

Back in May, Kylie Minogue had opened up about how working on something new during the Coronavirus lockdown has been beneficial for her health. She said that the lockdown period is about staying well and staying "sane". She also added that she is appreciating the creative outlet that this lockdown has been for her the upcoming album.

Kylie Minogue also said that she loved seeing people connect with their creative side. She appreciates the creativity of people whether it be for helping the frontline workers or making others laugh. She feels that "humanity is pouring out" right now and beautifully at that.

