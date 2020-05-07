Lady Gaga's 6th Album 'Chromatic' Gets New Release Date, Singer Announces With A Still

Four years after the last studio album Joanne, singer Lady Gaga sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of her highly anticipated, long-awaited album Chromatica in April 2020. But later she scrapped the original date of release due to the outbreak of Coronavirus across the world. Recently, Lady Gaga took to her social media handle and announced the new release date of her upcoming album Chromatica.

Interestingly, the 34-year-old singer shared a photo, featuring herself in a still from the album and announced the news on Wednesday. Breaking the news in her caption she wrote, 'The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29. ⚔️💓'. Many of her peers and friends expressed their excitement and flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Check out her post below:

Details of Lady Gaga's Chromatic

Chromatica was originally supposed to be released on April 10, 2020. Chromatica will feature Gaga as a futuristic warrior on desolate lands. Along with Lady Gaga, Blood Pop executive will produce the album formerly known as LG6. The album includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

The upcoming album will also feature the single Stupid Love, which grabbed the No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The track Stupid Love from the album was unveiled on February 28, 2020. Apart from this, Love Me Right and 1000 Doves are listed under the exclusive edition.

The album will have a total of 16 songs. In the previous announcement post, Lady Gaga stated the name of the tracks on her social media handle. The singer’s announcement delighted fans of Blackpink particularly, and the comment section was flooded with excitement for the collaboration.

Talking about Gaga, her last full-length studio album was 2016′s Joanne. Later, in 2018 she released the soundtrack for the film titled A Star Is Born, which won her four Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar for the song Shallow. Lady Gaga’s hits include Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Born This Way and Million Reasons among many others.

