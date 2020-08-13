How Mac Miller's Label Has Been Releasing His Music After His Death

Mac Miller has been one of the most talented rappers the music industry has witnessed. After his death, his record label has been working on a number of his unreleased tracks. They have also been uploading a number of albums and mixtapes that have been keeping the fans happy. Read more to know about Mac Miller’s songs.

How Mac Miller's music reached the audience after his death

Miller's record company took over his recordings and started working towards releasing his music in June 2019. The label released some hit singles like Time with Free Nationals and Kali Uchis and That's Life with 88-Keys and Sia. During January 2020, Mac Miller’s family acknowledged that the label is going to release his first posthumous album, Circles. The album was released later in the same month and it managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst his fans. It is said that Mac had already been working on Circles while working for his 2018 album, Swimming. Before his death, the singer had already recorded a number of tracks for this new album.

The final production of the music was finished by Jon Brion. When Circles was released, the album managed to get a lot of appreciation and also debuted at 3rd place in Billboard 200. Around 164000 copies were sold and it makes Mac’s biggest week for an album release. The album also features some of the highest-charting songs including Good News and Circles. Miller passed away on September 7, 2018. The cause of his death was drug overdose due to a combination of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills, cocaine, and alcohol. He died at an age of 26 and had a promising career ahead of him.

More about Mac Miller

Mac Miller’s estate recently released the Delux K.I.D.S. mixtape on its 10th anniversary. K.I.D.S is the short-form for “Kickin’ Incredible Dope Sh*t”. It was Mac’s 4th mixtape and had around 17-tracks. The mixtape also features some of the most popular tracks of the music industry including Kool-Aid & Frozen Pizza and Nikes On My Feet. The new version that has been released by Miller’s label, Rostrum Records has added two more songs to the mixtape. One of the tracks is Ayye and the other one is called Back in the Day. Initially, the music was only released on DatPiff, but it is now available on Spotify and Apple Music.

TONIGHT we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of @MacMiller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape by releasing a deluxe digital version with 2 NEW SONGS! #KIDS10 pic.twitter.com/O70xjPeG8p — Rostrum Records (@RostrumRecords) August 12, 2020

