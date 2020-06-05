Lady Gaga 'gives Over' Instagram Handle To Organisations To Amplify Voices Against Racism

Hollywood celebrities have been raising their voice against the tragic death of George Floyd and the latest star to join the club is Lady Gaga. The pop diva went the extra mile to support the voices against racism, as the singer took to her Twitter handle to announce that she will be ‘giving over’ her Instagram account to a social organisation to ‘amplify’ their voices against racism. With the tweet, Lady Gaga also shared a resistance picture. Take a look:

Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices. pic.twitter.com/O9qIjJrWI9 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 5, 2020

Replying to the tweet, Lady also vowed to raise the voices of people from the Black community in perpetuity on her social media handles. Adding to the same, the singer remarked that she will post stories, content and lift their voices. Take a look:

And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 5, 2020

Mass protests have broken out in several locations across the United States as thousands of peoples vocalised their pain in the light of George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis. Considering the tense situation, US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military troops in towns and cities where local officials have failed to stop the violence, looting and vandalism that have accompanied protests. Recently, former US President Barack Obama applauded the "profound" protests by Americans demanding racial justice and said demonstrations.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

