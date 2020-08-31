Lady Gaga Picks Head Helmet For VMA 2020 Red Carpet; Check Out Her Other Quirky Outfits

On August 30, The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were held in New York City, hosted by Keke Palmer. And, American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga managed to grab the limelight on the red carpet as she channelled the iconic VMA statue. Lady Gaga picked a black dress under a silver coat, which she accessorised with black platform boots and a transparent helmet.

While giving a sneak peek into her red-carpet look, the singer shared a photo of her and wrote a witty caption. Her caption read, "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing". Scroll down to take a look at Lady Gaga's VMA 2020 red-carpet outfit.

READ | Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Will Perform 'Rain On Me' Together At This Year's MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga's outfits in VMA 2020

The 34-year-old actor did not sport just one or two or three but nine different looks for the award night. The singer arrived for a whopping nine trophies, which included seven for her single Rain on Me, for which she collaborated with Ariana Grande. Along with this, she also took the trophies for Artist of the Year; and Best Quarantine Performance for Smile from One World: Together at Home.

Interestingly, for each acceptance speech and for her three-song performance, she donned different looks. All her outfits had an attention-grabbing face covering, to encourage the audience to practice safety amid the global pandemic. Here are a few pictures from Lady Gaga's Instagram, take a look.

READ | Lady Gaga's 'Gucci' Movie To Have A-list Actors Like Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Jared Leto?

READ | Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain On Me’ BTS Video Reveals She Scratched Ariana Grande By Accident

READ | Hilarious Twitter Thread Shows Lady Gaga As IPhone, Netizens Say 'iconic'

Lady Gaga's 2020 VMA acceptance speech

During one of her acceptance speeches, the pop star urged to wear a face mask while stating it as a sign of respect. She also said that the year 2020 has not been an easy year for a lot of people, but she has seen a massive triumph of courage around the world. On the other side, she also praised Ariana Grande and called her soul sister.

In a brief speech, she also added that the duo turned their tears into diamonds. While giving a shout out to the Arianators, Gaga expressed her gratitude to Ariana. Though the 7 Rings singer did join her on the stage, she extended gratitude through Twitter as she wrote, "WOW I LOVE U @ladygaga congratulations !!!!! thank u @MTV @vmas & my babes who voted i love u we love u !!!!!".

WOW I LOVE U @ladygaga congratulations !!!!! thank u @MTV @vmas & my babes who voted i love u we love u !!!!! https://t.co/mq9iQWROQD — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 31, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.