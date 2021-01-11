Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash Over Her Album 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club' Cover

Singer Lana Del Rey released her last studio album in 2019. After a span of two years, she is ready to surprise her fans with her new album Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The Video Games singer is already facing a lot of backlash even before the album could release. She is being criticised for the cover of her new album which is in context to her recent comments on female artists of colour. She has also issued a clarification for the same. Read ahead to know more.

Lana Del Ray's new album

Lana Del Rey revealed the cover of her upcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and the singer is already facing backlash for the same. She has also offered a clarification on the representation of women of colour on her album. In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘There’s always turmoil and upheaval and in the midst of it - there’s always beautiful music too introducing my new album chemtrails over the country club’.

She has defended that her album extremely inclusively includes diversity. She further explained in the caption of the post that the women in the picture of the cover are her best friends. She also said that there are women of colour included on the cover. Lana Del Rey went on to explain that her best friends are rappers and some of her boyfriends also have been rappers. She elaborated that she is trying to change the world by putting her life and thoughts on table 24*7.

Lana Del Rey really used the failed coup to promote her album..... pic.twitter.com/QtjPLWvafH — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) January 10, 2021

“Racism doesn’t exist because I dated rappers” is the most tone deaf shit. — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) January 10, 2021

The fact that "rappers" was her way of saying she's dated people of color hahahahhaa — full metal activist (@bobIobIaw) January 11, 2021

miss honey just need to put out music and never open her goddamn mouth. jesus. — part time juggalo (@softkale) January 10, 2021

Very much a “how do I promote this on schedule without looking like I’m ignoring what’s happening, oh shit I messed that up” — peteXN🏴 (@petexnasty) January 10, 2021

"Want some cool tunes to listen to while you commit acts of domestic terrorism? Well, here's my new album!" — Rebekah-Joy (@PhoenixAvalon) January 11, 2021

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, in May 2020, she had called out critics who had said that Lana Del Rey’s music is glamorising abuse. She named Kehlani, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as well and said that their music was about cheating and wearing no clothes which were deemed as acceptable. When fans called her out for only naming coloured artists, she responded by saying that these were her favourite artists.

In the month of June, Kehlani called Rey out for posting videos of protestors looting while protesting against the police brutality. Lana Del Ray, later, deleted the videos. Lana Del Rey's new album was expected to release in September 2020 but the release was delayed. She also has uploaded a tracklist of the songs from her album on Instagram. See the tracklist below:

Image courtesy- @lanadelrey Instagram

