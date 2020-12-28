Lana Del Rey Shares Photo Of Broken Arm, Says 'she Will Be Wearing A Cast In Music Video'

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was recently spotted with a cast on her hand. According to Dailymail, the singer was seen in Studio City, California where she was carrying a takeout. She was wearing a light grey sling with a soft black cast on her left arm. While her fans were worried about what happened to her, Lana took to her Instagram to clarify the reason why she is wearing an arm sling and cast. Read further to know more details:

Lana Del Rey's broken arm

Lana Del Rey took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. She uploaded a bunch of pictures and in one of them, she was seen wearing a cast on her left arm. She clarified that she recently got hurt while ice skating and that she will shoot for her upcoming videos while wearing it.

She also added that it isn't any symbolic gesture for her video but an injury. Lana is known to use various objects to symbolise or use it as a metaphor in her music videos. She captioned the post as, "When you see my second video for this album, don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater. I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert. Anyways my fracture isn’t that bad kind of goes with my new bucket hat. Thanks to my beautiful family for my gifts". Check out the post :

In the post, she uploaded other pictures where she is opening her Christmas presents. She received a vinyl record, like Diamonds & Rust from Joan Baez. She also shared a picture with her fiance Stereo Skyline Guitarist Clayton Johnson, who she met through a dating app. In the picture, they can be seen wearing masks.

Lana Del Rey's Music Videos

Lana Del Rey will be releasing her new album called Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The album was supposed to be released this year but was delayed due to COVID-19. She announced on her Instagram that she will release her first single and off the record video on January 11.

This will be her seventh album of the career. She released one of the songs from the album named, Let Me Love You Like A Woman which received a positive response from her fans. Watch the video here :

