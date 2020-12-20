Recap 2020: From 'Savage' To 'Dynamite'- 20 English Songs To Have In Quarantine Jukebox

2020 has been a hard year and what's better than dancing your heart out to the new year? With government implementing restrictions for 31st parties, it's better to start preparing our own playlist to play on New Year's eve. From The Weekend's trippy song Blinding Lights to Justin Beiber's delightful song Intentions, here are Best English songs of 2020 you could play on New Year's eve and dance your way through 2021.

Best English songs of 2020

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

The Weeknd's Blinding Lights is one such song that gained immense popularity and was nearly a song in every quarantine playlist.

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Savage by Megan Thee Stallion is one such song you might have heard over a thousand times on you Instagram reels. Almost everyone has been obsessing over this song and making adorable reels on it. Savage by Megan Thee Stallion is thus a must-have in your quarantine playlist.

Wonder- Shawn Mendes

Wonder by Shawn Mendes released recently and has been on the tip of the tongue of almost all of his fans. This song is another best song of the 2020 English songs playlist.

Holy-Justin Beiber

Justin Beiber's Holy is another trending song which made it to the best 2020 English songs. JB's fans were delighted to see their favourite artist in a different avatar in the music video of this song.

What A Man Gotta Do- Jonas Brothers

Every Jonas Brothers' fans were more than happy to see the brother united again for a music video and moreover, to see them with their respective wives on screen. What a Man Gotta Do is perfect to show off your quirky dance steps while lipsyncing to the song.

Intentions- Justin Beiber

JB has dedicated this song to the love of his life, his wife Hailey Beiber and it touches one's soul in a different way. This is another popular song which has to be in your quarantine playlist.

Know Your Worth- Khalid

Khalid's songs have always made on sprung on to their feet and dance. His song Know Your Worth is no different with some amazing lyrics.

You Should Be Sad- Haisley

Haisley's song You Should Be Sad is another song that you must have in your quarantine playlist. The lyrics of the song hit the right strings and the music will make your groove.

No Time to Die- Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is known for her quirky and trippy songs. Her recently released song No Time To Die is perfect to dim the light and have a slow dance with your loved one.

Positions- Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's Position is another song you might have heard on Instagram reels. The trendy song is one of the best things that happened in 2020!

Toosie Slide- Drake

Drake's Toosie Side is perfect to add to your playlist and jam with your friends who love Drake's raps. This song released earlier this year and could take you back to your quarantine days.

Go Crazy- Chris Brown

Chris Brown's recently released Go Crazy is a perfect party player which you just cannot miss playing at your quarantine party.

Lonely- Benny Blanco & Justin Beiber

Benny Blanco and Justin Beiber's Lonely is another quarantine song that should be in your quarantine playlist. The lyrics are quite touching and almost everyone can relate to it.

Boyfriend- Selena Gomez

Premiered in April, Selena Gomez's Boyfriend was one such song that helped her fans stay sane during the quarantine. And one must add this to their quarantine playlist for no reason at all!

Still Have Me- Demi Lavato

Another best 2020 English songs are Still Have Me, by Demi Lavato. Released almost 2 months ago, the song has been popular amongst her fans and even among those who are not her fans.

Lighter- Nathan Dawe

Nathan Dawe's song Lighter is another best songs of 2020. It is groovy, has the best lyrics and is perfect to light up one's mood. A must-add in New Year's party song list.

Also Read: Yeshu Becomes First Hindi GEC To Present Such An Intriguing Periodic Drama

Baby mama- Brandy Norwood

Brandy's Baby Mama is another song which made it to the best songs of 2020. It was released during the quarantine period making the days of her fans better.

WAP- Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B

Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's WAP song was popular for its Instagram reel and the WAP challenge. This has to be in the quarantine playlist that will remind you of your good time in quarantine.

Also Read: Hilary Duff Announces 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Being Shelved Due To Creative Differences

Dynamite- BTS

The dance energy and the quirky outfits in the song is what made it popular. However, the song itself was energetic enough to make one get on their feet and dance to the tunes of Dynamite by BTS.

Also Read: Australian Woman Rescues Her Dog From Brown Sea Foam As Storm Batters Northeast Coast

People I’ve Been Sad- Christine and the Queens

Christine and The Queens' People I've Been Sad is one of the earliest released songs of 2020. This is another song to have in your quarantine playlist.

Also Read: Cast Of Criminal Minds: List Of Actors And Characters From The Crime Drama Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.