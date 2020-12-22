Taylor Swift Tops Billboard 200 Chart For The Second Time In 2020 With 'evermore'

Taylor Swift has topped the Billboard 200 chart once again. This time it is due to her latest indie-pop album, evermore. Her ninth-studio album, evermore released on December 11, 2020. Just like folkore, evermore was also released without any notice and prior promotion. Find out more details about this story below.

Taylor Swift tops Billboard Top 200 chart with ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift has been quite busy this year. While many other artists were relaxing during quarantine, Taylor Swift put her song writing skills to good use and released two albums, folkore and evermore. Both of these albums were released without any prior notice any hence their announcement a day before its release surprised everybody.

According to Billboard’s latest report, Taylor Swift’s evermore album has topped the Billboard 200 chart. This is the eighth time she and her album bagged this spot on the chart. evermore was first digitally released on various music streaming platforms and on Swift’s website. The evermore album CDs did not arrive till December 18, 2020. Hence Taylor Swift’s evermore climb was in a way based on these platforms only.

According to the media portal’s report, Taylor Swift’s evermore album has sold over 329,000 units. These sales have resulted in Swift bagging the top spot. Taylor Swift is now the 3rd artist to bag this title this year. Before her, K-pop group BTS and YoungBoy Never Broke Again also have two albums that were No.1 in 2020.

Taylor Swift herself seemed ecstatic over this accomplishment. The willow singer took to Twitter and thanked her fans for streaming the album. Take a look at Taylor Swift's tweet here.

Guys.

Seriously.

Thank you for doing this. https://t.co/CnqmuxXyuh — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 21, 2020

Apart from bagging this title alongside BTS and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Taylor Swift is now competing with Barbra Streisand and Madonna. Barbra Streisand has had 11 No.1 albums on this chart, whereas Madonna has had 9 albums. Taylor Swift’s evermore album was introduced by the songstress as folkore’s sister album.

Taylor Swift’s folklore album was the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies. The album marked a comeback on the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 chart for its eighth week. Taylor Swift’s folklore helped her surpass Whitney Houston’s the most cumulative No.1 by a female artist on the Billboard 200 chart.

