Lata Mangeshkar Marks MS Subbulakshmi's Birth Anniversary With An Unseen Pic, See Here

Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi or MS Subbulakshmi, as she was popularly known, was a famous Carnatic singer. 2020 marks the late singer's 104th birthday and many celebrities have taken to their social media account to mark the occasion. One among them is Lata Mangeshkar who posted an unseen picture of the two of them on Twitter. Here's what this is about.

Lata Mangeshkar's unseen pic with MS Subbulakshmi

Taking it to Twitter, the legendary singer posted a tweet marking the 104th birthday of the late MS Subbulakshmi. In her tweet, she wrote that today, September 16, marks the birth anniversary of MS Subbulaksmi and she sends her regards to her and her songs. The picture that Lata Mangeshkar posted was from the yesteryears when the singer was much younger. She is accompanied by MS Subbulakshmi as both posed for the camera. Take a look at the tweet:

Namaskar. Swar Ganga, Bharat Ratna M. S. Subbulakshmi ji ki aaj jayanti hain. Main unko aur unke suron ko koti koti pranam karti hun. pic.twitter.com/0gSRsDwXYt — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 16, 2020

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar's Building Sealed By BMC As Precautionary Step Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Among others, Vidya Balan also remembered the legendary Carnatic singer. She posted an Instagram story with MS Subbulaskmi's picture and wrote how her day starts with her songs. She also added that Subbulakshmi's voice helps her feel that God resides in each one.

Also Read: Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Lata Mangeshkar, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Pay Tribute

For the unversed MS Subbulakshmi was a well known Indian classical singer who was born on September 16, 1916. She was the first musician to have been awarded the Bharat Ratna Award, which is the highest civilian award in India and, Ramon Magsaysay award. She has lent her voice to a number of songs like Sukumara en thabam, Kaatrinie Varun Geetam, Bhavayami Gopalabalam, Multilingual Invocation and Jagadodharana-Kapi- Purandharadasa-Adi.

MS Subbulakshmi also performed at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966. She also featured in a few Tamil films like Sevasadanam, Sakuntalai, Savithiri, Meera, and 1000 Thalai Vaangi Apoorva Chinthamani and a Hindi film, Meerabai. MS Subbulakshmi passed away on December 11, 2004.

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Hails BMC & NSCI For Their Relentless Work While Sanitising Her Residence

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar often posts unseen pictures of herself, her sisters and other legendary personalities on social media. She wished Asha Bhosle on her birthday with a beautiful picture of the two of them together. They are seen sharing a hearty laugh. She also wished her sister Meena Khadikar on her birthday. Take a look at the post:

Also Read: Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Unseen Picture Of Sisters Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Sipping Tea

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Showers Blessings On Sister Asha Bhosle's 87th Birthday, Praises Her Art

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar Offers Condolences On Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal’s Demise

Image credit: Lata Mangeshkar Twitter, mssubbulakshmifan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.