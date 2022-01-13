Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer Remains In ICU For COVID Treatment But 'improving'

Lata Mangeshkar continued to be under treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The singer has been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. She is also suffering from pneumonia.

In the latest update on her health, it has been informed that there is a slight improvement in her health. The doctor treating the Bharat Ratna singer has shared that she continues to remain in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Lata Mangeshkar is being treated at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the moment. The doctor treating her, Dr Pratit Samdani, shared the latest update on the Lag Jaa Gale artist's health.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health: Dr Pratit Samdani



Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. Her niece Rachna had then stated, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

In the previous update, her health was termed as 'stable.' A day before, it was shared that her health was being monitored and that she is likely to remain under observation for 10-12 days.

Special gestures for Lata Mangeshkar's health

Netizens expressed their concern for Lata Mangeshkar's health and wished her a speedy recovery. A glimpse of this was a special sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik, praying for her to get well soon. Actor Chitrangda Singh too shared her recovery wishes by shooting an Instagram reel video.

