'Don't We Have Any Responsibility?': Lata Mangeshkar Questions Citizens Defying Curfew

Music

Veteran Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her anger over the news of people defying the strict norms set by the government amid coronavirus scare.

Lata

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account earlier on Tuesday and expressed her disappointmnet over the news of people defying the coronavirus precautions and stepping out on the streets despite government mandated regulations. The 90 year old singing doyen of the country has been actively advising precaution to her fans and followers through her social media account amid the rising coronavirus scare in the country.

On Tuesday, Mangeshkar started her tweet by saying, "Everything has a limit" which showed her annoyance at the fact that there are some people ewho fail to understand the gravity of the situation. She went onto ask whether it's only the responsibilty of the government to fight the pandemic and not of the citizens.

"I request you to help the authorities and be a protector for yourself, your family and the society", said the singer at the end.

Have a look:

"Namaste. Everything has a limit. The entire world is battling the coronavirus frenzy. Our Prime Minister, Maharashtra CM have been continuously urging everyone to stay indoors as this is the most effective way of stopping the spread of coronavirus. Despite all this,why don't people understand?"

Lata Mangeshkar lauds PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call, requests people to support govt

"Is fighting the virus only the Government's responsibiltiy? Don't we have any responsibility? I pray to you to help the authorities. Be a protector for yourself, your family and for your society and face this adversity..."

Lata Mangeshkar shares scenes at family hospital as heroes of COVID-19 battle are hailed

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed a 17,160 with about 3.93 lakh confirmed cases until now. The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the toll nearing 6080. 

Lata Mangeshkar lauds actor Ayushmann Khurrana for his performance in 'Andhadhun'

90-yr-old Lata Mangeshkar calls Coronavirus pandemic 'real & disturbing' | Read her appeal

 

 

