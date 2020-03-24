'Don't We Have Any Responsibility?': Lata Mangeshkar Questions Citizens Defying Curfew

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter account earlier on Tuesday and expressed her disappointmnet over the news of people defying the coronavirus precautions and stepping out on the streets despite government mandated regulations. The 90 year old singing doyen of the country has been actively advising precaution to her fans and followers through her social media account amid the rising coronavirus scare in the country.

On Tuesday, Mangeshkar started her tweet by saying, "Everything has a limit" which showed her annoyance at the fact that there are some people ewho fail to understand the gravity of the situation. She went onto ask whether it's only the responsibilty of the government to fight the pandemic and not of the citizens.

"I request you to help the authorities and be a protector for yourself, your family and the society", said the singer at the end.

Have a look:

नमस्कार.हर बात की एक सीमा होती है.पूरे विश्वमें कोरोना से हाहाकार मचा हुआ है. हमारे प्रधानमंत्री जी ,महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री जी लगातार कह रहे हैं की घरसे बाहर ना निकलें, यही कोरोना रोकने का सबसे प्रभावशाली उपाय है,फिर भी ना जाने लोग इस बात को क्यों नहीं समझ रहे हैं? — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 24, 2020

"Namaste. Everything has a limit. The entire world is battling the coronavirus frenzy. Our Prime Minister, Maharashtra CM have been continuously urging everyone to stay indoors as this is the most effective way of stopping the spread of coronavirus. Despite all this,why don't people understand?"

क्या क़ोरोना से लड़ने की ज़िम्मेदारी सिर्फ़ सरकार की है? क्या हमारा कोई दायित्व नहीं है? मेरी आप सबसे प्रार्थना है की सरकार का साथ दे अपने परिवारके ,ख़ुदके और समाज के स्वास्थ्य के रक्षक बनकर इस संकट का सामना करें.... — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 24, 2020

"Is fighting the virus only the Government's responsibiltiy? Don't we have any responsibility? I pray to you to help the authorities. Be a protector for yourself, your family and for your society and face this adversity..."

Globally, the number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed a 17,160 with about 3.93 lakh confirmed cases until now. The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the toll nearing 6080.

