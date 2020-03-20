Lata Mangeshkar Lauds PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Call, Requests People To Support Govt

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Friday extended her support to the 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar stated that she supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew and also lauded the decisions taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This comes after CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that all workplaces will be shut till March 31 while government offices will operate on 25% attendance. The veteran singer also urged all the citizens to support the government and follow the advisories issued to beat the crisis.

भारत के प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय श्री नरेंद्रभाई मोदी जी ने जनता करफ़्यू की घोषणा की,मैं उसका समर्थन करती हूँ और महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री माननीय उद्धव ठाकरे जी ने जो जनता के हीत में निर्णय लिए है वो सराहनीय हैं.मेरा सभी नागरिकोंसे निवेदन है कि वो सरकार का साथ दे और इस संकट को मात दे. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 20, 2020

READ | PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew' Call For Sunday From 7 AM Till 9 PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

'Workplaces will remain closed'

The Maharashtra CM on Friday announced that from Friday midnight till March 31, all workplaces will remain closed. The order will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, adding that government offices will operate at 25% attendance. However, essential services will continue to operate and the CM also urged people to restrict unnecessary movement.

READ | Maharashtra Health Minister Expects Sharp Increase In Coronavirus Cases In April

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

READ | PM Modi Urges Citizens To Avoid Hoarding Of Essentials Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

READ | BIG: Modi Govt Restricts International Flights From Landing In India Between March 21-29

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.