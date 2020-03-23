Lata Mangeshkar shares scenes at family hospital as heroes of COVID-19 battle are hailed

One of the major names battling the COVID-19 pandemic have been the doctors, nurses and other medical field workers. While some of them have been involved directly, by treating the patients testing positive for COVID-19 and those showing symptoms, there are also those who can’t afford to stay at home by perform their duties, even as the authorities urge citizens to stay at home and prevent the spread of the virus. Lata Mangeshkar showed how those who are deserving of the praise, also praised the other essential service workers, while heeding the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew.

The singer displayed the scenes at the Deenanath Mangeskar Hospital, set up in memory of her father, in Pune on Sunday. At the clock ticked 5pm, the doctors, nurses, other hospital employees and patients united in applause for the heroes battling COVID-19.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the legend wrote how everyone united in applause to thank all those involved in working hard amid the fight for COVID-19.

Here's the post

आज पुणे के मास्टर दीनानाथ मंगेशकर हॉस्पिटल में शाम को 5 बजे उपस्थित सभी लोगोनें, डॉक्टर्स,नर्सेस और सभी कर्मचारियों का साथ मिलकर इस तरह तालियों की गूंज में धन्यवाद किया. pic.twitter.com/eIvC0kP2DA — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 22, 2020

The who’s who of Bollywood had also came out to salute the heroes of the fight against COVID-19.

T 3478 - Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !



“शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती,

अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें

हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती“ ~ AB



At 5pm March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND pic.twitter.com/Kb07wsVxew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 22, 2020

The Bachchan family, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, and many other stars came out for the initiative, as they observed Janta Curfew, by staying at home on Sunday. The pictures and videos of the moments went viral.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the COVID-19 outbreak in India has risen to 8, with 382 confirmed cases.

