Lata Mangeshkar Shares Grief Of Recordist DO Bhansali's Death, Reminisces Working With Him

Legendary Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter and mourned the death of veteran sound recordist Dhirajlal Ochhavlal Bhansali, better known as DO Bhansali, on Monday. She revealed that she has worked with the latter in many films and that she had good relations with him. She remembered him as a good person.

The 90-year-old singer wrote in a series of tweets, "The famous sound recordist of our industry DO Bhansali died today and I am saddened to hear about it. He recorded songs for several of my films. He was a good recordist. Bhansali worked with Minoo Kartik, whom we fondly called Minoo Baba, as his assistant. Bhansali became the chief recordist only after Minoo Baba retired. He was a very good person and we shared a good bond. May God grant him peace."

Recently, Lata Mangeshkar had made headlines for her tweet where she mourned the death of legendary Bollywood ctor Rishi Kapoor. She who took to her Twitter account on Saturday and addressed her message to Rishi Kapoor as she expressed her grief.

She said, "Rishi ji, you are being missed a lot and will always be remembered. This thought may come across as madness, but I wish that just like you came back to life in the film Karz, it would be great if you came back in real life as well.".

