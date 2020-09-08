Asha Bhosle's Net Worth Details As The Melodious Singer Turns 87

Asha Bhosle has experienced somewhat of a digital renaissance ever since she started off her YouTube channel where she currently shares the tidbits of her life and recently even hosted a singing talent competition on the same platform. The veteran singer celebrates her 87th birthday today, i.e September 8, 2020, however, it is evident that age is no barrier for her as she continues to actively work. Read below to check out the net worth details of Asha Bhosle:

Also read: Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Here's Unseen Pic Of Veteran Singer With Amitabh Bachchan

Asha Bhosle net worth

According to Trendcelebsnow, Asha Bhosle has an estimated net worth of $1 Million - $5 Million. These figures have been based on the current year, however, the details about her annual salary have not been revealed. Asha Bhosle, besides earning royalties of her musical career which has now spanned over 70 years, Asha's latest venture of featuring on her own YouTube channel also plays a crucial role in her finances. Asha Bhosle is an ardent cook who also owns a restaurant chain that spans across Dubai, Birmingham, Kuwait, and Manchester.

Also read: Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Unseen picture of sisters Lata Mangeshkar and Asha sipping tea

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra. She is Marathi ethnically and has also sung a number of Marathi songs in her career. She made her singing debut at a very young age at 16 with the song Raat ki Raani back in 1949. However, it was the song Nanhe Munhe Bachche with Mohammed Rafi back in 1954 which allowed Asha to get mainstream recognition.

Also read: Do you know Asha Bhosle was first Indian musician to be nominated for Grammy?

The veteran singer also holds a record in the Guinness Book of World Records for providing vocals for nearly 11 thousand songs which span across 20 languages including Bangla, Malayalam, and Marathi which a unique feat for a playback singer. Besides this, Asha Bhosale had recently picked up a PhD from the University of Salford which she described to be an honour on her social media. Overall, Asha Bhosle has entertained her listeners with her sweet melody before she formally completed her education and went on to become one of the most iconic artists produced by India which went on to bask global glory.

Also read: On Asha Bhosle's birthday, here's an unseen pic of the singer which is truly unmissable

Also read: Asha Bhosle's birthday: Check out some of the singer's best songs over the decades

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.