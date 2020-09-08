Asha Bhosle Quiz: You're An Ardent Fan Of The Legend If You Can Answer These Questions

The legendary playback singer of Indian cinema Asha Bhosle turned 87 today, i.e. September 8, 2020. With an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Bhosle has sung songs for more than 1000 Bollywood films and holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most recorded artist in the history of Indian music. Thus, on the occasion of the living legend's 87th birthday, here's a fun Asha Bhosle quiz for all the ardent fans out there.
You are a true Asha Bhosle fan if you can answer all of these questions:
1) The first-ever song sung by Asha Bhosle was for 1943's Marathi film 'Majha Bal'. Which among the below-mentioned songs marked her debut as a playback singer?
- Ritu Hirwa
- Chala Chala Nav Balaa
- Dhundi Kalyana
- Kal Pahile Mi Swapna
2) Asha Bhosle is known for being a multilingual singer who has sung songs in several languages. Apart from Hindi, do you know how many languages has she sung in?
3) Asha Bhosle has sung hit duets like 'Maang Ke Saath Tumhara', 'Saathi Haath Badhana' and 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri' with which late legend?
- Mohammed Rafi
- Kishore Kumar
- Talat Mahmood
- Manna Dey
4) Asha Bhosle won the National Award in 1987 for a song from the Gulzar film, 'Ijazat'. Do you know which song bagged the National Award for the veteran songstress?
- Mera Kuchh Saamaan
- Parde Mein Rehne Do
- Zindegi Ek Safar Hain
- Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja
5) In 2013, Asha Bhosle marked her debut as a lead actor with which Hindi film?
- Soundtrack
- Mai
- Baiju Bawra
- Sur - The Melody of Life
6) Asha Bhosle has sung songs like 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka', 'Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye' and 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba' with which legendary singer-actor?
- Kishore Kumar
- Kumar Sanu
- Mohammed Rafi
- K. L. Saigal
7) For Asha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music, the government of India awarded her with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in which year?
8) Asha Bhosle's first solo Hindi film song was for which 1949 Bollywood film?
- Barsaat
- Andaz
- Raat Ki Raani
- Mahal
9) Asha Bhosle made her Hindi film debut with which song from Hansraj Behl's 'Chunariya'?
- Saawan Aaya
- Motor Wale Babu
- Phool Ko Bhool Ke
- Ankh Meri Lad Gayi Re
10) Asha Bhosle sang Ghazals for Rekha in which Bollywood film?
- Silsila
- Umrao Jaan
- Ghar
- Khubsoorat
Answers:
- Chala Chala Nav Balaa
- 20
- Mohammed Rafi
- Mera Kuchh Saamaan
- Mai
- Kishore Kumar
- 2000
- Raat Ki Raani
- Saawan Aaya
- Umrao Jaan
