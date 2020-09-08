Asha Bhosle Quiz: You're An Ardent Fan Of The Legend If You Can Answer These Questions

The legendary playback singer of Indian cinema Asha Bhosle turned 87 today, i.e. September 8, 2020. With an illustrious career spanning over seven decades, Bhosle has sung songs for more than 1000 Bollywood films and holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most recorded artist in the history of Indian music. Thus, on the occasion of the living legend's 87th birthday, here's a fun Asha Bhosle quiz for all the ardent fans out there.

You are a true Asha Bhosle fan if you can answer all of these questions:

1) The first-ever song sung by Asha Bhosle was for 1943's Marathi film 'Majha Bal'. Which among the below-mentioned songs marked her debut as a playback singer?

Ritu Hirwa

Chala Chala Nav Balaa

Dhundi Kalyana

Kal Pahile Mi Swapna

2) Asha Bhosle is known for being a multilingual singer who has sung songs in several languages. Apart from Hindi, do you know how many languages has she sung in?

10

15

20

25

3) Asha Bhosle has sung hit duets like 'Maang Ke Saath Tumhara', 'Saathi Haath Badhana' and 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri' with which late legend?

Mohammed Rafi

Kishore Kumar

Talat Mahmood

Manna Dey

4) Asha Bhosle won the National Award in 1987 for a song from the Gulzar film, 'Ijazat'. Do you know which song bagged the National Award for the veteran songstress?

Mera Kuchh Saamaan

Parde Mein Rehne Do

Zindegi Ek Safar Hain

Piya Tu Ab Toh Aa Ja

5) In 2013, Asha Bhosle marked her debut as a lead actor with which Hindi film?

Soundtrack

Mai

Baiju Bawra

Sur - The Melody of Life

6) Asha Bhosle has sung songs like 'Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka', 'Aap Yahan Aaye Kis Liye' and 'Bachke Rehna Re Baba' with which legendary singer-actor?

Kishore Kumar

Kumar Sanu

Mohammed Rafi

K. L. Saigal

7) For Asha Bhosle's contribution to Indian music, the government of India awarded her with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in which year?

1999

2000

2001

2002

8) Asha Bhosle's first solo Hindi film song was for which 1949 Bollywood film?

Barsaat

Andaz

Raat Ki Raani

Mahal

9) Asha Bhosle made her Hindi film debut with which song from Hansraj Behl's 'Chunariya'?

Saawan Aaya

Motor Wale Babu

Phool Ko Bhool Ke

Ankh Meri Lad Gayi Re

10) Asha Bhosle sang Ghazals for Rekha in which Bollywood film?

Silsila

Umrao Jaan

Ghar

Khubsoorat

Answers:

Chala Chala Nav Balaa 20 Mohammed Rafi Mera Kuchh Saamaan Mai Kishore Kumar 2000 Raat Ki Raani Saawan Aaya Umrao Jaan

