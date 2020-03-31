'Help As Much As You Can': Lata Mangeshkar Donates Rs 25 Lakh To Maha CM Relief Fund

Bollywood's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar has announced her contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund through her Twitter account earlier on Tuesday. The 92-year-old singer has donated an amount of Rs 25 lakh and has urged her followers to support the government in its fight against the Coronavirus outbreak In the country. The tweet written in Marathi has Lata Mangeshkar claiming that 'it is our duty to help our government during this crisis'.

Have a look:

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020

Read | 90-yr-old Lata Mangeshkar calls Coronavirus pandemic 'real & disturbing' | Read her appeal

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to donate for the needy who have been affected during the current global crisis. Earlier on Saturday, Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar pledged to donate a whopping amount of Rs. 25 crore for the cause of providing essential amenities to the needful amid the current Coronavirus pandemic. Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan also pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to the PM CARES fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's fund.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar lauds PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call, requests people to support govt

Coronavirus pandemic

Globally, the number of deaths due to Coronavirus has crossed 39,000 with more than 8 lakh confirmed cases until now. The virus which originated in the city of Wuhan in China has claimed more lives in Italy than in China with the toll nearing 12,000 as on Tuesday.

Read | Lata Mangeshkar shares scenes at family hospital as heroes of COVID-19 battle are hailed

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 1200 cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 as on date. While 123 have recovered successfully from the deadly virus, 35 people have lost their lives. Be it film shootings, theatres or malls, state governments have advised the citizens to avoid stepping out and follow all precautions like washing hands and other hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

Read | 'Don't we have any responsibility?': Lata Mangeshkar questions citizens defying curfew

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.