Latest Punjabi Songs - Details On Anmol Singh's Recent Music Video 'Rumaal'

Anmol Singh is an emerging face in the Punjabi music industry. His latest track Rumaal released on May 7, 2020, and all his Punjabi fans are going gaga over it. The song features Anmol Singh along with Shaheen Bakshi, who is a Canadian-Indian model and actor. Keep reading to know more about Rumaal song.

Latest Punjabi Song Rumaal By Anmol Singh

The Punjabi singer recently released his new Punjabi song called Rumaal. The song is sung by Anmol Singh, while lyrics are penned by Balwinder Bullet. The music is given by Chet Singh and is produced under the label of Brand B. The song features Shaheen Bakshi and some of the scenes are shot in Canada by True Colors Studio. The music video of this song is directed by Sweet Chilli.

Before and after its release, the makers and artists dropped a few hints for their fans about Anmol's new song ‘Rumaal’ on social media. Shaheen took to her Instagram to share the trailer of the music video. She captioned it by stating that she got a bit late in posting this beautiful song. She also thanked Bunty Bains, a well-known lyricist, composer and producer, for featuring her in this song. Check out her Instagram post below:⁣⁣

Apart from this, Anmol Singh has been part of a Punjabi film titled Surkhi Bindi which released on August 30, 2019. Anmol posted a picture on his Instagram handle, which shows that he was the part of the film. Surkhi Bindi was written by Rupinder Inderjit and helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film was produced by Shri Narotam Ji Films and bankrolled by Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula, Gurjit Singh and Santosh Subhash Thite. The film featured Sargun Mehta, Gurnam Bhullar, Rupinder Rupi and Nisha Bano in the lead roles.

