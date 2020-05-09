Latest Punjabi Song By Sonia Mann And Romey Mann 'Tikka' Out; Watch Video

The latest Punjabi Song Tikka hit the internet recently. Sonia Mann collaborated with Romey Mann for the same. Interestingly, Sonia Mann made her debut as the singer with the song Tikka. The video of the song features Sonia Mann and Romey Mann. Tikka is sung by Sonia Mann ft Romey Mann and produced by Sumeet Singh. The song is directorial by Sonia Mann. The lyrics of the song are penned by Romey Mann and music of the song is given Rich Boy.

The music video of the song starts with a traditional Punjabi marriage ceremony where Sonia Mann is seen wearing a beautiful red attire and singing the starting lines of the song. Later in the video, there are visuals of Sonia Mann and Romey Mann romancing in the fields of Punjab carrying the traditional look of Punjabi Salwar Kameez and Kurta Pyjama. The video also has some shots depicting the love story of the couple where the duo is seen meeting secretly in the night. Tikka music video ends with Romey Mann kissing Sonia Mann on her ‘Tikka’ which she wore as an accessory for her bridal attire. The song has beautiful lyrics like, “Ambarsar Ton Suit Sawa Ke Ditta Maahi Ne, Suniaayar Kolo Banwa Ke Ditta Tikka Maahi Ne” (My beloved bought me a suit from Amritsar and a tikka from the goldsmith).

Another new Punjabi song that was released recently was by the singer Tarsem Jassar that was titled No Blame. The new 2020 Punjabi song titled No Blame is sung by Tarsem Jassar. The music of the peppy number is given by Pendu Boyz. The lyrics of the song are penned by the singer himself. The song is produced under the label, Vehli Janta Records by Teji Sandhu.

