Latest Punjabi Song List: Here Are The Latest Hits From Punjabi Artists To Listen To

Punjabi songs have been entertaining fans for a long time now. In the year, 2020 several new songs have been released and have been loved by fans. Here is a list of a few Latest Punjabi songs that have released in 2020.

Read Also | Will Smith Finds It 'frustrating' When People Have Negative Approach Towards Failure

Latest Punjabi songs

Ae Kaash

Ae Kaash is a song sung by Babbal Rai. This video song was released on August 9, 2020, and has got over 55 lakh views already. This song features Simran Hundal. In the video, music of this song is given by Desi Routz while the lyrics were written by Maninder Kailey. Take a look at the song here.

Read Also | Will Smith Starrer 'Bright' Is The First Netflix Original Movie To Get An Official Sequel

Hosh

Hosh is a song that released on July 17, 2020, and has over 1 crore views so far. Sung by Nikk, this song has been loved by fans. The lyrics of this song were written by Farmaan while the additional lyrics were written by Nikk. Music of this song was composed by Farmaan, Nikk and Rox A. Take a look at the song here.

Read Also | Will Smith's 'I, Robot' Is Based On A 1950s Book & Other Interesting Facts About The Film

Dildariyan

Dildariyan released on June 18, 2020, and has one of the most loved songs. Sung by Singga, this song has about 1.5 crore views on YouTube. The lyrics and the music of this song were also composed by Singga. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Jason Derulo ‘knocking’ Will Smith’s Teeth Off While Golfing Will Leave You Wide-eyed

Next Level

Next Level is a song sung by Varinder Brar. This song has over 78 lakh views and was released on June 23. The music and lyrics for this song were composed by Varinder Brar, Gill Saab & Raesam. The video was made by Pathak & Rupen Bhardwaj while the song was made under the banner of Varinder Brar Music. Take a look at it here

Nakhro

Nakhro is a song sung by Khan Bhaini and Shipra Goyal. Music of this song was composed by Sycostyle while the lyrics were written by Khan Bhaini. This song has more than 2 crore views and had released on June 30, 2020. This song is produced by Sajjan Duhan and was released by Single Track Studio. take a look at the song here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.