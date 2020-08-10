Will Smith's 'I, Robot' Is Based On A 1950s Book & Other Interesting Facts About The Film

Will Smith is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. The actor has worked in several action films over the years and most of his action films are loved by fans for the implacable acting skills he has. One such film is 2004's I, Robot. This Sci-Fi, action and drama film features Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan, Alan Tudyk and James Cromwell in leading roles. In this film was set in 2035 and a special car was exclusively designed for the film. Here are some more interesting trivia facts that you should know about.

'I, Robot' trivia

No re-shoots were required for this film. It was reported that this is a rarity for a movie as big as this.

The car used by Will Smith's character in the film is a concept car called Audi RSQ. This car was exclusively designed for the film and the car also includes special features that were suggested by director Alex Proyas.

In interviews, both Will Smith and Bridget Moynahan have praised Alan Tudyk for his brilliant work as Sonny (robot).

According to the film's credits, the film was inspired by Isaac Asimov's books. These books are a collection of short stories by Isaac Asimov that was published in 1950.

Dr. Lanning's cat is named Asimov, which is a nod to Isaac Asimov, who was the author of the source stories.

Sonny has blue eyes in the film, while nearly all the other NS-5 robot's eyes are green. Susan Calvin's NS-5 features green eyes.

Will Smith hired Orange County Choppers that paper on TLC's American Chopper: The Series (2003) to build an I, Robot themed chopper (bike) that was unveiled at the premiere of the movie.

The motorcycle that Will Smith's character rides in the film is a 2004 MV Agusta F4-SPR. It was reported that this bike is one out of the 300 produced worldwide. This bike has a 750cc, inline 4-cylinder engine that produces about 147 horsepower and a top speed of 175 mph.

The Three Laws of Robotics in the film are the same three laws stated in the 1999 film Bicentennial Man. In this film, the robot Andrew Martin was played by Robin Williams. Both films are based on the works by science fiction author Isaac Asimov.

Alan Tudyk voiced a robot again 12 years later in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as K2-SO.

James Cromwell plays Dr. Robert Callaghan in Big Hero 6 and Dr. Alfred Lanning in I, Robot. Both the characters are creators of the laws of robotics.

Most of the cars in the movie are modified pre-2004 Audi A2, A6 and TT models. In the film, there are even some unmodified cars.

In the display window of an antique robot store is Sony's AIBO, which was a robotic dog.

Wil Wheaton and Emilio Estevez auditioned for the part of Sonny the suspect robot.

